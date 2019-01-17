Images are issued to end-media only for use ONCE and ONLY for editorial in connection with a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Images must not be edited, archived or sold-on.

10 beautiful objects linked to Mary Queen of Scots

The new Mary Queen of Scots film may bring the story of the doomed monarch to the big screen but a number of 16th Century objects held in Scotland’s museums, palaces and libraries tell her story in the purest form.

Here we look at 10 items linked to Mary held by National Museum of Scotland, National Library of Scotland and the Palace of Holyrood House.

Mary took great pleasure in a magnificent jewellery collection with this 16th Century gold necklace, locket and pendant featuring a miniature of the Queen and her son James.

1. The Penicuik Jewels

National Museum of Scotland
This gorgeous jewel was made for Lady Margaret Douglas, the Regent of Scotland and mother of Lord Darnley, the second husband of Mary Queen of Scots. She was the grandmother of James VI.

2. The Darnley Jewel

Royal Collection Trust / � Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019.
This finely decorated mid-16th Century oak cabinet is said to have belonged to Mary. It was imported from France and long preserved by the Hepburns of Smeaton, supporters of the Queen.

3. A mid-16th Century oak cabinet

National Museum of Scotland
Thispomander is said to have belonged to Mary and would have been filled with fragranced herbs or spices and worn around the neck or belt to fend off noxious smells. It is on show at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

4. A gold pomander

The Royal Collection � Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
