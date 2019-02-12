OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

10 fascinating prison mugshots taken in 19th Century Scotland

Their crimes would largely be considered petty by today’s standards but in 19th Century Scotland even stealing a book from a library could land you nine months in jail.

These prison mug shots will go on show in Aberdeen this month as part of the Granite Noir crime writing festival and give a fascinating insight into the criminals - and punishments - of the day.

Mill worker Mary Reilly fainted in the dock on being sentenced to seven years penal servitude. She stole 39 items of clothing from a widower's home in Dundee and was found with a missing dress at her home in Blairgowrie.

1. Mary Reilly

Hay, the mother of a young baby, attacked a farmer following a horse sale near Dundee, pushed him into a ditched and violently robbed him of his purse. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

2. Mary Hay

Euphemia Cameron was jailed after stealing various articles of clothing, including coats, plaids, shawls and jacket,s which had been left hanging in the lobbies of "respectable" Dundee houses.

3. Euphemia Cameron

Thompson was jailed for nine months for stealing a book - The Emotions of the Will - from the Mitchell Library in January 1882. He posted the book back but part of it was later found at his lodgings.

4. Alexander Thompson

