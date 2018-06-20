10 Fringe and Festival jobs you can apply for now

Have your say

In under two months the Edinburgh Festival Fringe descends on the capital - you can get involved by applying for one of these roles.

Front of House, Underbelly

Are your friendly, practical and approachable? This could be the job for you.

Underbelly are seeking front of house staff to ensure the smooth running of operations at their festival venues. As a member of the front of house team you will be responsible for ushering members of the public to their seats and ensuring that shows start on time.

Pay: £7.83 per hour

Apply here

Children's Imagination Lab Facilitator, Edinburgh Book Festival

Edinburgh Book Festival are seeking Book Imagination Lab Faciliatator to help host a series of events as well as a number of interactive exhibits from August 7 to August 28.

Facilitator's will ensure the smooth running of all events and will work alongside the venue manager.

Pay: £10.50 per hour

Apply here

Street team member, Underbelly

Underbelly are recruiting a number of enthusiastic street team member with good communication skills and a knack for sales.

Street team members will be required to hand out flyers and sell shows to members of the public for seven hours a day.

Pay: £7.83 per hour

Apply here

Film Coordinator, International Festival

Edinburgh International Festival are recruiting an enthusiastic and dedicated team member to assist in making a filmed version of Standard Life Aberdeen Opening Event: Five Telegrams.

This role is open only to applicants aged between 18 and 26 to tie in with the Year of Young People.

Pay: £12 per hour

Apply here

Digital Content Coordinator, Assembly

Assembly are seeking an individual with graphic design experinece, as well as an adeptness for photography and video editing.

Throughout the festival season digital content coordinators will be responsible for creating and developing digital materials, as well as generating social media and email campaigns

Pay: unspecified

Apply here

Sound Engineer, Underbelly

Underbelly are recruiting "talented" sound engineers to operate in some of their larger venues.

Successful candidates will be required to work closely with light technicians and stage managers, while maintaining the equipment and mixing sound as required for shows.

Pay: £1960 for months work

Apply here

Reception Coordinator, Assembly

Assembly are seeking a diligent and friendly individual to serve as the first port of call for information about Assembly.

The reception coordinator will be required to make the reception a welcoming place for companies, as well as issuing and managing company passes, and answering direct enquiries.

Apply here

Delegate Centre Assistant, Festivals Edinburgh

Festivals Edinburgh are recruiting a Delegate Centre Assistant to work as part of the Momentum Programme from 22 July to 30 August 2018.

Responsibilities include managing guest lists, populating itineraries, welcoming delegates and managing sign in sheets. Successful candidates will work on a fixed term freelance basis.

Pay: £397 per week

Apply here

Street team member, CKP and InterTalent Group

CKP and InterTalent Group are recruiting enthusiastic and approachable street team members to sell shows on behalf of their clients.

A passion for comedy and a knack for sales are both desirable, while perks include free tickets to countless acclaimed shows.

Pay: £8.50 per hour

Apply here