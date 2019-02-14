Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing at Edinburgh Castle in July 2018. Pic: Calum Buchan Photography

10 pictures of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher in Edinburgh as new Scotland gig announced

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate gig in Scotland this year.

The Mancunian music legend will be performing at The Playhouse in Edinburgh on May 5th with his group the High Flying Birds. Gallagher’s band will be joined once again by ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and a poster suggests fans can look forward to yet-to-be released material alongside familiar tunes from his Oasis and solo career.

Noel Gallagher's High flying birds perform at Edinburgh Castle in 2018. Pic: Ian Georgeson

1. Edinburgh Castle

Noel Gallagher's High flying birds perform at Edinburgh Castle in 2018. Pic: Ian Georgeson
Kasabian front man Tom Meighan on the Princes St Gardens stage with special guest Noel Gallagher from Oasis during the Hogmanay 2008 celebrations. Pic: Kenny Smith.

2. Edinburgh Hogmanay, 2008

Kasabian front man Tom Meighan on the Princes St Gardens stage with special guest Noel Gallagher from Oasis during the Hogmanay 2008 celebrations. Pic: Kenny Smith.
Noel Gallagher at a Murrayfield Stadium open air concert with Oasis in 2009. Pic: Paul Chappells

3. Murrayfield Stadium

Noel Gallagher at a Murrayfield Stadium open air concert with Oasis in 2009. Pic: Paul Chappells
Noel Gallagher attended the Edinburgh Reivers v Ebbw Vale rugby match at Myreside in 2000.

4. Noel Gallagher at Myreside

Noel Gallagher attended the Edinburgh Reivers v Ebbw Vale rugby match at Myreside in 2000.
