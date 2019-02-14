10 pictures of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher in Edinburgh as new Scotland gig announced
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate gig in Scotland this year.
The Mancunian music legend will be performing at The Playhouse in Edinburgh on May 5th with his group the High Flying Birds. Gallagher’s band will be joined once again by ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and a poster suggests fans can look forward to yet-to-be released material alongside familiar tunes from his Oasis and solo career.
1. Edinburgh Castle
Noel Gallagher's High flying birds perform at Edinburgh Castle in 2018. Pic: Ian Georgeson