10 reasons why Edinburgh is the best city in the world to live in
Edinburgh has been named the best city in the world to live in, according to a new study.
Steeped in history and bustling with culture, here are ten reasons why Edinburgh is the best place to live.
1. Unparalleled architecture
Edinburgh is steeped in history and boasts some of the most beautiful architecture in the world.
2. Brown sauce
Need we say more? Unique to' Edinburgh with each shop creating their own secret recipe, chippy sauce has something the city is known for.
3. Where else can you scale a dormant volcano?
Arthur's Seat is the main peak of the group of hills in Edinburgh, described by Robert Louis Stevenson as "a hill for magnitude, a mountain in virtue of its bold design".
4. Literary inspiration lurks in every nook
Edinburgh has a great literary past, with Muriel Spark's novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie being one of the most well-known books set in the Capital.
