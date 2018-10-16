10CC fly high 40 years on

FAMED for their No 1 hits I’m Not In Love, Rubber Bullets and Dreadlock Holiday, 10CC bring their inspirational live show to the Usher Hall on Wednesday, 24 October.

Formed in 1972, the band, led by co-founder Graham Gouldman, are heralded in equal measure for their ability to craft ingenious songs that also resonate commercially and boast 11 Top 10 hits, and more than 15 million albums sold in the UK alone.

Among the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure.

The current incarnation of the band, the third, features Gouldman on bass, guitar and vocals, Rick Fenn on lead guitar, bass and vocals and Paul Burgess on drums and percussion, both of whom have been with the band since the mid-’70s.

The line-up is completed by Keith Hayman on keyboards, guitars, bass and vocals and Paul Canning on vocals, percussion, guitar and keyboards.

It might have been released in 1975, but I’m Not In Love, co-written by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart, proved the band’s staying power, featuring prominently in the soundtrack to the 2014 blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy, which grossed $635 million in its first two months in US cinemas and spawned a No 1 album.

Further testament to 10cc’s ongoing appeal is that the band can count a generation straddling array of fellow artists, everyone from Chrissie Hynde to The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie and Axl Rose to Sophie Ellis Bextor, among their many millions of fans.

Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide.

Gouldman was inducted into America’s Songwriter’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York in June.

At the Usher Hall on Wednesday expect to hear their timeless hits and more, and they promise ‘always with a surprise or two’.

10CC, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Wednesday 24 October, 7pm, £35.75-£38.50, 0131-228 1155