11 best places to dine at bargain prices... this month

BANISH the January blues with a slap up meal or evening of cocktails. As restaurants battle for your custom in the post-festive lull, here are 11 of the best January offers that allow you to eat and drink in some of the Capital’s favourite eateries at a bargain price.

REVOLUTION

Chambers Street

LIVEN up dreary January with Revolution’s month-long deal: 50% off food for those who pre-book a table online. Either call 0131-220 5679 or email bookings-edinburgh@revolution-bars.co.uk to take advantage of this offer.

OH MY JANUARY!

Rabble, Frederick Street, Tigerlily, George Street, Indigo Yard, Charlotte Lane

AT Tigerlily, Rabble and Indigo Yard, you can also enjoy 50% off the A la Carte menu when booking in advance. Offer available Sunday to Friday.

Just quote the name of the restaurant and 50, ie: ‘Rabble50’, when booking at www.montpeliers.co.uk

CHAOPHRAYA

Castle Street

FANCY two fine Thai main courses for the price of one? That’s what you’ll get when you book online from the A la Carte dinner menu at Chaophraya.

Available Sunday to Thursday, just book 24 hours in advance and quote ‘241’ when booking at www.chaophraya.co.uk/edinburgh/

Offer is for a maximum party of six. Cheapest main course free.

LA FAVORITA

Leith Walk

GET your mouth watering with 50% off pizza at the home of Edinburgh’s original log fired pizza’s A la Carte menus from Sunday to Friday, until 26 January. Just quote ‘JS18’ when booking at www.vittoriagroup.co.uk

THE PRINTING PRESS

George Street

START 2018 with a pop with The Printing Press’s Winter Champagne menu: two courses for £18.50 and three courses including a glass of Champagne for £25.

Book online at www.printingpressedinburgh.co.uk

GINUARY COCKTAIL CLUB

Dine, Cambridge Street

DINE’S famed Cocktail Club is back on 15 January with Darnley’s Gin ensuring an evening of gin-inspired cocktails from 7pm to 9pm.

Costing £12.50 per person, enjoy three cocktails plus tastings and learn about Darnley’s Gin from brand ambassador Shelbie Black. Limited to 35 places, book now on 0131-218 1818.

PREZZO

North Bridge & Pier Place

HEAD to Prezzo to make the most of this lunchtime offer - enjoy a delicious Italian sandwich with fries or a mixed salad for just £6.75.

The offer is valid Monday to Friday, until 5pm.

THE MERCAT GRILL

Whitecraig, E Lothian

THE award-winning, family-owned Mercat Grill in East Lothian is running a January sale until the 24th.

For £15 per person, get a two-course meal made from fresh quality produce. To book call 0800-124 4112. Not available Saturday and Sunday.

VITTORIA...

on the Bridge, George IV Bridge, on the Walk, Brunswick Street

To celebrate a New Year, both Vittoria restaurants are offering 50% off main courses on their a la carte menus, Sunday to Friday, until 26 January. Quote: JS18 when making your reservation at www.vittoriagroup.co.uk

50% OFF & WIN £500

­Malmaison, Tower Place & Hotel du Vin, Bristo Place

TO take advantage of the 50 per cent off A la Carte menus at Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, all you have to do is download a voucher from their ­websites.

By doing so you will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of five £500 vouchers to be used at either hotel.

Download your Malmaison voucher at https://r1.dotmailer-surveys.com/e53gwfbe-851xbn57

Download your Hotel du Vin voucher at https://r1.dotmailer-surveys.com/b34ise19-152rug44

STEAK

Picardy Place

UNTIL 31 January, enjoy two *steaks for the price of one at Steak. Tables must be booked at least 24 hours in advance quoting ‘241 STEAK’ at the time of booking at www.steakedinburgh.com/book-a-table/

*Steaks only: sharing cuts, starters etc not included.