31 great things to do in Edinburgh this March

From musicals American Idiot and Jersey Boys to classic Hitchcock adapted for the stage and an appearance by the Doctor himself, Peter Capaldai, there’s some great entertainment on offer in February. Here’s Martin Gray’s pick of the bunch.

MARCH 1

Strictly star Brendan Cole is bringing his new show to the Playhouse

COLLABRO

Want to see some nice suits and hear some great songs? The dapper Britain’s Got Talent winners are at the Queen’s Hall with their new show, featuring lots of songs from the shows and, no stranger to the Edinburgh stage, West End legend Kerry Ellis. Starts 7pm, tickets £21.50-£131.

MARCH 2

IN OTHER WORDS

Bill Forsyth's much-loved screen gem Local Hero is coming to the stage at the Lyceum

There are plenty of shows built around the music of Frank Sinatra but this one really is different, as it tells the story of Jane and Arthur and how their lives are affected by Alzheimer’s, with the transformative power of music never far away. It stars Angela Hardie and Matthew Seager, who wrote the piece. Expect it to get under your skin at the Traverse Theatre, 8pm, tickets £5-£12.

MARCH 3

LEVERET

Three of England’s finest folk musicians, Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) are Leveret, return to the Traverse Bar Café. They’ll be showcasing recent album Inventions, which features entirely original material that brings Leveret’s trademark groove, energy and intuitive playing to bear on a set of new tunes composed by the trio. Starts 8pm, tickets £11.

Sit Down next to James at the Usher Hall. Picture: Michael Gillen

MARCH 4

DIRTY DANCING

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage is back, ‘exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing’. It’s the story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.Featuring such hit songs as Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, the show doesn’t star anyone we’ve ever heard of but had you heard of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey before the 1987 film? If you’re booking a seat for this Festival Theatre show, remember, no one puts Baby in the corner. 7.30pm, tickets £35-£65.50.

MARCH 5

MY FAIR LADY

Get Me To The Church On Time, I Could Have Danced All Night, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face… if it’s a memorable showtune you want, by George they’ve got it at the King’s as Southern Light Opera Company present Lerner and Loewe’s perennial favourite. If you don’t know the musical, it’s the story of Professor Henry Higgins’ attempts to groom Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle from guttersnipe to society star. That’s not got the greatest #metoo message but the show is rather wonderful anyway. So move yer bloomin’ arse and nab a ticket, 7.30pm, £16 and £21.

MARCH 6

MISS JULIE

If you’ve always sort of fancied seeing August Strindberg’s classic drama, but it sounded a bit too, well, Swedish for you, Zinnie Harris’ version may be just the ticket. It’s the mid-1920s, we’re here in Scotland, and the General Strike is in full swing. On a stifling summer evening – while the protest explodes into dancing outside – Miss Julie, the Laird’s daughter, and John, the Laird’s manservant, reach out to each other. Set alight by the promise of revolution escalating outside, the pair grasp at the possibility of a different life until only one desperate choice remains. Don’t Miss Julie at the Festival Theatre Studio, 7.30pm, £15.

MARCH 7

GISELLE

The most poignant of all classical ballets is filled with dramatic passion in a chilling and heart-rending tale of love, treachery and forgiveness from beyond the grave – and if anyone would know about chills, it would be the Russian State Ballet of Siberia. Edinburgh Playhouse, 7.30pm, tickets £13-£38.90.

MARCH 8

THE FUNERAL DIRECTOR

Life as the director of a Muslim funeral parlour isn’t always easy, but Ayesha has things pretty sorted. She and Zeyd share everything: a marriage, a business, a future . . . until Tom walks in to organise his boyfriend’s funeral. A snap moral decision, informed by the values of their community and their faith, has profound consequences in this prize-winning play by Iman Qureshi. Catch it at the Traverse Theatre, 8pm, £5-£17.

MARCH 9

THE DARK CARNIVAL

A theatrical spectacle, this features 16 performers and musicians telling the story of newcomers to the afterlife who discover that death is not actually the end. Incredulous at still being around, they form their own necropolitan community where every night is party night: songs get sung, love gets made and whisky flows. But a mysterious event throws the status of the dead into uncertainty. The Dark Carnival is a PG production from Vanishing Point, the Citizens Theatre and Dundee Rep, experience it at the Traverse Theatre, 7.30pm, £11-£22.

MARCH 10

MIDGE URE

Cambuslang’s own Midge Ure graces the Queen’s Hall with a show combining songs and stories – as well as hits from his long career, the former Ultravox frontman will answer questions and share anecdotes. Multi-instrumentalists Cole Stacey and Joe O’Keefe will be accompanying Ure, and opening the show as the India Electric Company. Happiness guaranteed from 7.30pm, tickets £19-£24.

MARCH 13

BRENDAN COLE: SHOW MAN

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing wasn’t quite the same without the personable Cole, always quick to defend less-than-twinkletoed celebrity partners from OTT comments. Here’s a chance to enjoy the Kiwi king of dance once more, as a cast of professional dancers, singers and a live band showcase the choreography and skills that made him a viewers’ favourite. Tickets for the one-night-only Edinburgh Playhouse 7.30pm event from £24.90.

MARCH 14

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

‘Tale as old as time’… oops, sorry, this isn’t the Disney musical, it’s Birmingham Royal Ballet’s take on the old fairy tale (which, actually, isn’t as old as time, it dates from the 18th century). Anyway, the story beats are the same – pretty girl must win the heart of grumpy, ugly git, but instead of talking teapots it’s all about the fleet feet. With music by Glenn Buhr and choreography by David Bintley, this is set to delight dance lovers. Festival Theatre, 2.30pm/7.30pm, £21.50-£49.

MARCH 15

RSNO AT THE MOVIES: THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER

Conductor Richard Kaufman swaps his baton for a wand to take you on a magical train ride through the musical world of Harry Potter, with themes from the Philosopher’s Stone right through to The Deathly Hallows brought to life by the wizardry of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Muggles are welcome too! 7.30pm, £19-£49.

MARCH 16

SHAKIN’ STEVENS

Oh Julie, Hot Dog and This Ole House... did you know Seventies and Eighties rocker Shakin’ Stevens – real name Michael Barratt – has had 33 UK hits? That’s darned impressive. Expect to hear a lot of them at the Queen’s Hall, as well as samples of his acclaimed new album, Echoes of Our Time, inspired by Stevens’ colourful family history. The show kicks off at 7.30pm, tickets £32-£37.

MARCH 17

JUSTIN MOORHOUSE: NORTHERN JOKER

The publicity image for this Stand comedy set shows the comedian as Bat-baddie Cesar Romero to the life. We’re not sure why he’d want to look like the Sixties TV take on the Clown Prince of Crime… then again, anything is better than Jared Leto’s poncey version of 2016. Anyway, here’s Moorhouse talking about the problems of today - Brexit, the rebooted Cold War, his youngest cancelling their Beano subscription… can Moorehouse illuminate these dark times? Find out at 8pm, tickets £5-£14..

MARCH 18

JAMES

Here’s a blast from the past, Nineties Manchester band James, famed for the catchy Sit Down and, er… anyway, they’re at the Usher Hall with their Living in Extraordinary Times tour. As well as showcasing new song May Faces, Tim Booth and friends will be ‘supporting themselves’, opening their show with an acoustic set before going full-on rock. Sounds promising. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £39.60-£49.50.

MARCH 19

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s best musical is back yet again, but who’s complaining – in an ever-more contentious world, this tale of love and forgiveness never fails to lift the heart. The big news is that the touring production seems finally have run out of Any Dream Will Do Contestants! Forget Craig, so long Keith, this time it’s Jaymi Hensley of boyband Union J playing the Biblical farmboy with a gift for dream interpretation, while Trina Hill runs the show as the Narrator. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £12-£41.

MARCH 20

THE WEDDING SINGER

We’ve been to lots of weddings but never come across a wedding singer. Just rubbish amateur discos. Apparently it’s a thing in the US, though, so join Noo Joisey’s favourite wedding singer, Robbie Hart, sweet-natured Julia, her best friend Holly and Wall Street bad boy Glenn in the 1980’s party of the year – with a musical at the Kiing’s Theatre that promises to get you up dancing faster than your dad at a wedding, packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore smash-hit film. 7.30pm, tickets £16-£20.

MARCH 21

LOCAL HERO

Bill Forsyth’s much-loved screen gem about a man who sets out to buy a beach, but ends up losing his heart to a village comes to the Lyceum stage with new music and songs by Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. Co-written by Forsyth and Lyceum Artistic Director David Greig, this world premiere, a co-production with the Old Vic, is not to be missed. 7.30pm, preview performance price £15-£25.

MARCH 22

ST COLUMBA’S HOSPICE LADIES’ LUNCH

Hosted by TV talent show winner Michelle McManus, with live music from Edinburgh duo Bleeker, St Columba’s Hospice is hosting a lavish Ladies Lunch at The Hub. The theme is astrology, the dress code is glamour and you’re invited – well, if you’re a lady. Noon-5pm, it’s £60 for an individual ticket, £600 for a table of 10, which may not give you a saving, but it’s all for a very good cause.

MARCH 23

SCOTTISH OPERA: KATYA KABANOVA

Renowned British director Stephen Lawless brings his trademark theatricality to Janáček’s intense drama, illuminating the shattering effects of oppression and isolation. If the plot’s slipped your mind for a second, this is the one in which Kátya is torn between her love of a younger man and her duty as a wife In a small industrial community, lost in the vast landscape of Russia. Experience this powerful production at the Festival Theatre, 7.15pm, tickets £20-£87.

MARCH 24

RESPECT – THE ARETHA FRANKLIN SONGBOOK

The biggest soul diva of them all is granted due respect by four fantastic femmes, Jaki Graham, Mica Paris, Amber Riley, and the wonderfully named Cleopatra Higgins, accompanied by the Urban Soul Orchestra and backed by the London Community Gospel Choir. Expect big songs belted out and ballads that build at this Edinburgh Playhouse show, 7.30pm, £30-£65.

MARCH 25

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Finding a train with an empty seat is the daily drama faced by many a capital commuter but TV’s Sam Womack has bigger problems in this touring show. She plays Rachel Watson, a traveller who gets embroiled in a terrifying mystery as the woman she observes daily goes missing. This pacey adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ hit novel is on at the King’s, 7.30pm, £18-£31.50.

MARCH 26

PAUL McCAFFREY: I THOUGHT I’D HAVE GROWN OUT OF THIS BY NOW

Having supported Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges and appeared on the tellybox with Russell Howard, the personable - and award-winning - McCaffrey is going to make it big any day now. Grab your chance to say ‘I saw him when…’ at The Stand, 8.30pm, £12.

MARCH 27

IN THE WILLOWS

Edinburgh-born writer Kenneth Grahame’s most beloved work comes home… but not as we know it. This version of The Wind in the Willows sees Mole, Ratty and, or course, Mr Toad leapfrogged into the 21st century with ballads, beats and backflips courtesy of Clive Rowe, Chris Fonseca, Seann Miley Moore and Matt Knight. Well, a toad should be able to handle the hop, if not the hip… tickets for this Festival Theatre family show from £12, starts 7pm.

MARCH 28

AN EVENING WITH ALFIE BOE

Unstuffy classical crossover star Alfie Boe’s a busy fella, if he’s not gigging with good pal Michael Ball, guest starring in Mr Selfridge or making massive albums he’s on the concert hall stage. And here he is at the Usher Hall promoting recent record As Time Goes By, a tribute to the music of the 1930s and 1940s. Doors open 7pm, tickets £38.50-£192.50.

MARCH 29

UFO LAST ORDERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Notice today’s date? Remember what may or may not happen at 11pm? Why not ignore the whole thing by celebrating one of the UK’s longest-lived groups? Formed in London in 1968, their only constant has been Phil Mogg, and after this tour, he’s calling it a day. It all seems rather appropriate. Celebrate UFO, and mourn their probable passing, at the Queen’s Hall at 7pm, tickets £26.95.

MARCH 30

WANNABE – THE SPICE GIRLS SHOW

If what you really, really want is to wallow in nostalgia for Girl Power, how about this tribute to the best all-girl group this side of Bananarama (no one beats Bananarama!)? With hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and 2 Become 1, it’s bound to Spice Up Your Life. 7.30pm, tickets from £13.

MARCH 31

REMEMBERING THE MOVIES

It’s Mother’s Day and what better way to celebrate than by treating your favourite female to a show starring Strictly’s splendiferous spouses Alijaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara. The talented twosome will pay tribute to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and much more in a lavish show featuring live singers and dancers. Festival Theatre, 7.30pm, £28-£100.