5 events Remembrance events taking place in Edinburgh this week

The anniversary of the ending of the First World War will be remembered on Sunday 11 November, with events held across the UK commemorating the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and civilians.

A number of events will take place around Edinburgh to mark the day, honouring those who served.

Victory and Remembrance

Taking place at Edinburgh Castle from 6 to 8 November, attendees can meet a Highland soldier from 1918 and learn about his experience at the front, hearing his reflections and offering an interesting insight on the Armistice.

When: 6 - 8 November, at Edinburgh Castle

Concert of Remembrance

Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, this special concert will pay tribute to those who sacrificed and served during the First World War through an evening of music and song.

Narrated by Scottish actress Rose McBain, the show will star Isla St Clair, The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland, and Royal Air Force Central Pipes and Drums, among others.

When: 7.30pm on 9 November, at Usher Hall

World War I exhibits

Liberton Kirk church is marking the Centenary of the Armistice and all commemorating all those who served with a number of special events, including a special World War I exhibit.

Material has been gathered from the church and local history records, schools, poppy contributors and locals for the exhibit, which can be seen on two Saturdays in November and on Remembrance Sunday.

There will also be an evening songs of praise held from 7.30pm on 10 November, featuring hymns, music, readings and poetry, while a service will take place on 11 November, including the Act of Remembrance and a two minutes silence at 11am.

The church also has an impressive poppy display outside, featuring 16,000 poppies made by people aged between three and 96 out of a range of material.

The poppies will be displayed up until Sunday 18 November.

When: 3 and 10 November, from 10am - 12pm / 11 November, 2pm - 4pm, at Liberton Kirk

Remembrance Sunday National Event

Members of the public are invited to join Lord Provost and representatives from the Scottish Government, UK Government, and the Armed Forces and Veterans community at on Sunday 11 November to remember the fallen.

The Military Detachments, Bands and Veterans Detachments will muster and form up on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at 10am.

At 10.32am the Veterans Detachment, led by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will march to the Stone of Remembrance.

The ceremony is free to attend and will be immediately followed by a service in St Giles' Cathedral, which all attendees are invited to.

When: 11 November, at City Chambers

Edinburgh Armistice 100 Procession and Service of Commemoration

A procession will take place from St Giles' Cathedral on Remembrance Sunday, making its way to the steps of the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle, where a Service of Commemoration will be held.

The church service will begin at 11.30am following the annual parade and service at the Stone of Remembrance, at the entrance to City Chambers.

Following the service, attendees are invited to then join the procession which will form in West Parliament Square and make its way to Edinburgh Castle's Crown Square, where another service will commence at 1.15pm.

Wreaths will be laid during the service by invited representatives from the City of Edinburgh, the Armed Forces, the Scottish Government and UK Government, the Royal British Legion Scotland and the Scottish National War Memorial.

Those who wish to lay wreaths are invited to do so at the end of the service, scheduled to finish no later than 2pm.

When: 1.15pm 11 November, at St Giles' Cathedral