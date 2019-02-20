5 Reasons to attend Edinburgh’s new Blues Weekend

EDINBURGH Jazz and Blues Festival launches a new annual winter Blues Weekend dedicated to the best of the Scottish Blues scene, this Friday to Sunday. The inaugural programme, chosen by Richard O’Donnell, sports the ‘very best current and new generations of Scottish blues musicians’ as well as two of the best international blues artists as guests, Øyvind Stølefjell and Big Jon Atkinson. Here are five reasons to attend...

1. The Jensen Interceptors deliver a Celebration of Scottish Blues

A triple bill, kicked off by acoustic blues guitar/vocalist Allan Jones, recreating the early blues. Blues n Trouble leader Elliott Tweeddale sings and plays harmonica with guitarist Sandy Tweeddale, before one of the best electric blues bands take us to Chicago and Memphis, fronted by Gary Martin.

Teviot Row, Saturday 23 February, 8.30pm, £15

2. Rising stars of Scottish Blues, Nicole Smit, Thomas Lucas and Gus Munro

Check out the next generation of Scottish blues stars with their compelling vocals, hard core old-style acoustic blues and crossover Scottish-folk–blues.

St Bride’s Cnetre, Sunday 24 February, 2pm, £10

3. Hear three electric blues guitar players who take their inspiration from classic blues

Sandy Tweeddale, Jed Potts and Al Brown present their current bands.

Various dates/times see www.ejbf.uk

4. Big Jon Atkinson debut in Scotland at Closing Concert

Hailing from Norway and the USA, the multi-instrumental masters are not to be missed on a rare trip across the Atlantic.

St Brides Centre, Sunday, Sunday 24 February, 7.30pm, £15

5. The roots of blues with Mud In Your Ear, ft. Øyvind Stølefjell and Toby Mottershead

Authentic old blues evoking back porch parties and the Mississippi delta from Richard O’Donnell’s acoustic blues wizards, Mud In Your Ear and Toby Mottershead.

Teviot Row, Saturday 23 February, 2pm, £10

For tickets for all gigs and details of full programme go towww.ejbf.uk or 0131-472 3000