5 Reasons to check out Thrill: Jazz from Brussels this weekend

THE Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival looks to Belgium this week for inspiration.

From Thursday 7 to Saturday 9 February, Thrill presents 11 concerts that highlight the best of the new Brussels jazz scene in The Queen’s Hall, The Jazz Bar, St Brides Centre and on the High Street.

Here are five reasons to check out Thrill: Jazz from Brussels this weekend.

1. MANOUCHE/DJANGO JAZZ

LES Violons de Bruxelles + Rose Room play tribute to Django Reinhardt, the Belgian pioneer of gypsy jazz; with a thrilling five-star international Gypsy jazz line-up.

Caressing the strings at the fiercest tempos they deliver virtuosity, verve and panache. Rose Room, meanwhile, recreate the excitement of Rive Gauche Paris of the 30s and 40s. See them Thursday 7 February at the Queen’s Hall. £15-£17.50

2. LOVE OF SAX

EUROPE’S capital is historically linked to jazz through Adolphe Sax, the Belgian inventor of the saxophone.

Saxophone bands from both Scotland and Brussels appear at Thrill including Laura MacDonald, AKA Moon and Branhaard who channel some New York jazz vibes.

There’s also echoes of New Orleans from the brass led Mâäk Quintet while Echoes of Zoo deliver high-octane psychedelic jazz rock fusion played with a punk attitude.

3. FREE OUTDDOR CONCERT

A free outdoor fiesta of rhythms will spice up the city centre. Mixing steaming gnaoua drums and Moroccan percussionists with some red hot saxophones this mini Carnival will brighten Saturday 9 February, 11am-1pm.

4. INTERNATIONAL BAND

A NEW band made up of three musicians each from Scotland and Brussels features Mark Hendry and singer Irini Arabatzi. Thursday 7 February, Jazz Bar, £5.

5. DRUMMING

THRILL also explores the cutting edge of jazz with a double bill of drum led bands - Antoine Pierre’s Urbex and Graham Costello’s Strata.

Both deliver high-energy polyrhythms, improvisation and collective groove. Friday 8 February, St Brides Centre, 8pm, £12.50

Visit www.thrill.brussels for more information and tickets or call 0131-473 2000