7 shows to see at the Gilded Balloon’s Rose Theatre

HAVING been a staple of the Fringe for more than three decades now, the Gilded Balloon launched its inaugural winter programme last month at The Rose Theatre, Rose Street, establishing itself as an all year round presence on the Capital’s entertainment scene.

With two spaces, the 300 seat main room and 120 seat Basement Theatre, plans are to bring hand-picked favourites back to the city.

Here are seven such favourites to catch over the festive season...

GARY LAMONT: FESTIVE FLOOZY

Thursday & Friday, 7.30pm, £12.50

JOIN ex-River City star Gary Lamont - he was Robbie, everyone’s favourite hairdresser - for his one man Festive show, which is sure to get you in the seasonal spirit.

Following the success of his previous shows What A Riddy and Dropping the Soap, Gary is back at The Rose Theatre with more one man antics.

All ready to stuff your stocking full of classic Christmas songs, he promises to leave your sides splitting with his hilarious banter.

CHRIS HENRY: BALLOONATICS

Saturday 16, 23 & 30 December, 2pm, £10

CHRIS Henry’s hit kids show returns. A unique family show, Chris captains a chaos-filled, fun-packed hour of inflatable buffoonery, with never a dull moment for parent or child.

Join in and become a part of the Balloonatics Army, where it doesn’t matter how technically gifted you are, as long as you’re having fun. Baloonatics was runner-up for the Fringe World Children’s Event Award in 2017.

ELAINE MILLER: GUSSET GRIPPERS

Tuesday 12 December, 8pm, £12.50

ELAINE Miller is a physiotherapist, comedian, mother and recovered incontinent who wants you to laugh, not leak.

Winner of the Weirdest Show of the Fringe in 2013, Gusset Grippers is about the wonders of the pelvic floor and is suitable for all sexes, genders and ages. Evidence based, you’ll leave knowing what a pelvic floor is, what it does and where to take yours if it’s a bit broken.

Elaine has prizes and freebies for all and complete understanding that laughing can be no laughing matter.

THE COMEDY SHOW

Saturday, 7.30pm, £12.50

Every August the Gilded Balloon is the heart of comedy on the Fringe so why would Christmas be any different.

December? Already? Right, you’ve got two options: 1) Bury yourself in a pit of denial about impending snow and extortionate Christmas spending. 2) Celebrate your last month of freedom away from forced family functions with some comedy and a pint.

This week’s Comedy Show on Saturday is compered by Joe Heenan, and features Chris Henry, John Gavin and Kier McAllister.

BRAVE MACBETH

18-23 December, 5pm, £8

WINNER of the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award 2017, Brave Macbeth is back for a limited season.

On his way home from battle, Brave Macbeth meets the witches who tell him that he will become king.

Now he quite likes that idea and so does his wife. What will he do to get his hands on the crown?

Expect catchy tunes, slapstick, sword fights, witches and warriors.

THE CHRISTMAS COMEDY SHOW

20-23 & 27-30 December, 7.30pm

NEED a distraction from all the family festivities? The Christmas Comedy Show bring cutting edge comedy to The Basement Theatre at the Rose Theatre.

Compering from Wednesday 20 to Saturday 23 December is Ray Bradshaw, with Eddy Brimson, Will Duggan and Gary Little providing the laughs.

The following week, 27-30 December) it will be Jojo Sutherland introducing Ross Leslie, Jay Lafferty and Scott Agnew.

STORIES AND STOVIES

Sunday, 2pm, £10

LISTEN to some of the city’s local storytellers whilst tucking into some tasty stovies.

Stovies and Stories aims to nurture local storytelling talent by providing a warm and supportive place for stories to be told with four members of the local story-telling community, compere Jay Lafferty and a headline act regaling tales based around a central theme.