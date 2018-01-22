8 great ways to celebrate the birth of The Bard in... Burns’ Week

WHILE a Burns’ supper may be the traditional way of celebrating Robert Burns’ birthday, here are eight more of the best events in the Capital marking the birth of The Bard.

RABBIE THE MUSICAL

Rose Street Basement Theatre, tomorrow-Sunday, 7pm, £15

FRESH from a record run at the Fringe in 2017, Captivate Theatre presents Rabbie, a new musical on the life of Robert Burns.

Written by the late Andrew Dallmeyer, this funny, poignant musical distils the essence of Burns’ life and personality through his poetry and music. Details gildedballoon.co.uk

BURNS UNBROKE

Summerhall, Thursday-10 March

A NEW contemporary multi-arts festival launches at Summerhall to celebrate the life and works of Scotland’s Bard.

Combining visual arts, performance and whisky masterclasses, the festival features the work of more than 30 artists who each explore an aspect of Burns’ life or work, highlighting his continuing relevance in the 21st century, including Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Holly Johnson.

Full details of all events visit burnsunbroke.co.uk

RED, RED ROSE STREET

Rose Street, Thursday-Saturday

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s event, the Red, Red Rose Street Festival returns, celebrating all things Burns.

Focused around Rose Street, celebrations include a Burns Supper, two family ceilidhs, The Burns Comedy Club, free workshops for all ages include instruction in Scottish dancing, Burns’ poetry and making speeches. For full details visit redredrosestreet.co.uk

AN EVENING OF CELEBRATION

The Real Mary King’s Close/Wedgwood Restaurant, Cowgate, Friday, £55

BRINGING together heritage, poetry and delicious food, this event will begin at 6.30pm with a three course meal at Wedgwood the Restaurant, followed by a recital of Burns poetry, before moving on to The Real Mary King’s Close.

There, a Burns inspired guided tour of the uniquely preserved street will take place. A dram in the Burgh Courtroom will complete proceedings.

Tickets can be booked online at realmarykingsclose.com/event/burns

BURNS AT THE WRITERS’ MUSEUM

Lady Stair’s Close, free

A PLASTER cast of Rabbie’s skull, a lock of hair belonging to The Bard’s wife and Burns’ draft of ‘Scots wha hae’ (Bruce’s address to his troops at Bannockburn) are just a few of the fascinating personal items linked to Scotland’s national poet to be uncovered across the Capital’s museums.

To mark the Bards’ birthday on Thursday, The Writers’ Museum will host an informal tribute to Robert Burns with an afternoon of fiddle music and poetry from 2pm to 3.30pm.

The Writers’ Museum also houses Burns’ writing desk, his umbrella, a lock of hair of Jean Armour, his wife, the certificate accepting him in to the Royal Company of Archers, 1792, and somewhat more unusually, a plaster cast of his skull, one of only three ever made.

BURNS’ MONUMENT OPEN DAY

Regent Road, Saturday 10am-5pm/Sunday, noon-5pm, free

THE Burns Monument, will be opened to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. Overlooking the city, the 70-foot high Grecian-style temple was designed by Sir Thomas Hamilton and funded by public subscriptions.

THE BURNS’ COMEDY SHOW

Rose Street Basement Theatre, Friday & Saturday, 9.30pm,

UP and coming talent and Fringe favourites combine to celebrate the Bard with a laugh or two.

Line Up is Scott Gibson (compere), Rosco McClelland, Harriet Dyer and Alfie Brown. Form more details visit gildedballoon.co.uk

RABBIE’S HAGGIS AFTERNOON TEA

Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen, Lothian Road, noon-6.30pm, £15 per two people

MACSWEEN’S haggis is celebrating Burns’ night by collaborating with Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen to host Rabbie’s Haggis Afternoon Tea.

£15 for 2 people (including ½ pint of Innes and Gunn Original) the ‘Tea’ is available all this week and over the weekend. Book at innisandgunn.com/bars