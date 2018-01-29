8 things you shoudn’t miss in Edinburgh this February

AS the first month of the year draws to a close there’s plenty to look forward to in February. These highlights are certainly dates worth putting in the diary.

15th MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL - THE LONG ROAD TO ADVENTURE

George Square Theatre, Saturday and Sunday

KITE-SURFING across the Greenlandic ice cap, paddling through the Amazon in a self-made dugout canoe and various self-powered journeys around the world form some of the intriguing stories to be discovered at this year’s event.

The ever popular Mountain Film Festival combines the best mountain and adventure films with powerful presentations from some of the world’s top adventurers. £8-£14.

Details of screenings at emff.co.uk/

MANIPULATE FESTIVAL

Traverse Theatre, Cambridge St, until Saturday

PRODUCED by Puppet Animation Scotland, Manipulate Visual Theatre Festival is bringing visual theatre, puppetry and animation to the Traverse Theatre until Saturday.

For full details of programme of shows and events visit manipulatefestival.org/whatson/

ERASURE

Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday

ERASURE tour to the Usher Hall as part of their World Be Gone tour, this weekend.

The enduring BRIT and Ivor Novello winning pop duo have released a staggering number of albums over the years, including five UK No 1 and 17 top 10 singles, with both the new album, World Be Gone, and the recent best of, Always, entering the Top 10 album charts.

CAPITAL SCI-FI CON

Corn Exchange, Newmarket Road, Saturday and Sunday

DOCTOR Who and his companion Ace, aka Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred, headline a host of guests at this year’s event, including Ian McElhinney from Game of Thrones, Raven star James Mackenzie, Jimmy Vee and Jeremy Bulloch who played R2D2 and Boba Fett respectively in Star Wars, Terry Molloy who was Davros, veteran star of stage and screen Julian Glover, and Wonder Woman body-double Cez Williams.

Capital Sci-Fi Con also welcomes John Wagner, co-creator of Judge Dredd, and will boast a plethora of interactive experiences for fans to take part in.

For full programme details visit capitalscificon.co.uk

EDINBURGH LUMEN

St Andrew Square/Assembly Rooms Lane/The Mound Precinct, 8 February-11 March (Pictured)

THE Capital is set to dazzle with the launch of this stunning immersive visual and sound display, which is set to brighten the dark winter.

Three unique installations will transform St Andrew Square, Assembly Rooms Lane and The Mound Precinct, into zen-like portals of tranquillity.

THE FAZENDA DINING EXPERIENCE

George Street, from 23 February

INSPIRED by restaurants you would find in the top areas of São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, Fazenda brings an authentic gaúcho dining experience to the city. For a set price, successions of prime cuts are served, including chicken, lamb, pork and beef. Diners eat at their own pace via a start/stop signalling system on every table.

Book at fazenda.co.uk/edinburgh/

VINTAGE KILO SALE

Out of the Blue, Dalmeny Street, 24 February, 10am-4pm

THE Vintage Clothing Kilo Sale lets you pick from thousands of vintage, retro and branded items from late 60s through to the early 00s.

Roll up your sleeves and rummage through tonnes of vintage clothes and save pounds.

Once you’re ready to pay, it costs £15 per kilo, but if it’s just one light item you want, expect to pay as little as 75p.

GIANT LANTERNS OF CHINA

The Zoo, Corstorphine Road, until 25 February

THERE’S still time to wonder at the 450 dazzling giant lanterns currently illuminating the zoo.

The lanterns are made by resident pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang. OK, we made that last bit up, they’re far too busy making tiny pandas... well, we can but hope.

Entry between 4.30pm-7.30pm (for a 9pm finish), from £10.47, under-threes free