8 Things you shouldn’t miss in... March

FAREWELL February, Spring is on the way, and while it might not yet be time to spend too much time in the great outdoors, among the things to do in March there are three events that will get you out in the fresh air. Fingers crossed for good weather.

RUN FOR FUNDS IN THE MEADOWS MARATHON

The Meadows, 4 March

SIGN up now for the 5K Fun Run, 10K Run, Half Marathon or Marathon and raise money for charity. With music blaring and various forms of entertainment around the course, it won’t be your average walk, or run, in the park.

www.meadowsmarathon.org.uk/

EAT AND DANCE AT MEATS & BEATS

Summerhall, Summerhall Place, 9-11 March, £9.12-£16.58

AFTER a sell-out inaugural festival last year, Meats & Beats Festival returns in a bigger venue complete with Outdoor Street Food Courtyard.

For those not familiar with Meats & Beats Festival, it is best described as a ‘carnivores playground’ set against a soundtrack of all the cheesiest, ‘hands in the air’ tunes from the last five decades.

www.meatsandbeats.co.uk

RAVE AT COLOURS CLASSICAL: 20 YEARS OF DANCE ANTHEMS

Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 10 March, 6pm, £38.50-£41.80

READY to rave? After the success of the sell out show at The Hydro last year, the 60-piece Scottish Festival Orchestra once again play some of dance music’s most recognisable hits, with a classical twist.

They are joined by the Tron Community Choir, guest vocalists Bobbi Depasois, Emma Gillespie, Garry Greig, and DJ sets from legends Danny Rampling, Jeremy Healy & Jon Pleased Wimmin.

www.usherhall.co.uk

SPEND ST PATRICK’S DAY WITH JEDWARD

Espionage, Victoria Street, 15-18 March

CITY centre nightclub Espionage turns green for four days with a visit on 17 March from Ireland’s favourite twins, Jedward.

Venue Manager Andrew Cohen says, “St Patrick’s Day is always our busiest day and I knew the boys would make a great addition.”

Espionage’s drag artists will also warm up the crowd with a show stopping Irish cabaret. “It’s going to be a non-stop party atmosphere,” promises Cohen.

www.espionageedinburgh.co.uk

LADIES, GO ON ‘A GIRLS NIGHT OOT!’

The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 25 March, £18-£26

FANCY a singalong? Join the girls on a hen night they won’t forget all played out to a soundtrack of retro hits from the 60s,70s, 80s, 90s and now.

To prepare for a marriage all a girl needs are her friends and a guid old hen night. Starring Donna Hazelton, Natalie Tulloch, Lauren Ellis-Steele and Alison Rona Cleland, songs featured include Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, I’m Every Woman and many more.

www.atgtickets.com

WATCH EDINBURGH MONARCHS V GLASGOW

Armadale Stadium, Armadale, 30 March, 7.30pm

SPEEDWAY returns to West Lothian as a new campaign is launched. This local derby season opener for the Scottish Cup will be the first opportunity to see the new Edinburgh Monarchs team - Ricky Wells, Erik Riss, Mark Riss, Josh Pickering, Matt Williamson, Joel Andersson and Max Ruml - in home action against arch rivals Glasgow.

www.edinburghmonarch.co

SEE THE EASTER PLAY

Princes St gardens, Princes Street, 31 March, free

PERFORMED in Princes Street Gardens West this imaginative retelling of the timeless story of Jesus is free and open to all.

Duncan Rennie plays Jesus. Play starts 2pm.

www.easterplay.org

JOIN IN WITH EDINBURGH’S INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE FESTIVAL

Various venues, various prices, 31 March-15 April

FIRST held in 1989, the Edinburgh International Science Festival is an annual celebration of science and technology organised by an educational charity.

During its two-week run, the Festival features almost 300 events in various venues in and around the city including interactive activities, exhibitions and workshops, shows and performances, and talks, debates and discussions for children and families, teenagers and adults. www.sciencefestival.co.uk