80 different Scottish gins to be showcased in Leith

GIN lovers are in for a two day treat on 29 and 30 March when the Scottish gin festival True OriGINS visits The Biscuit Factory in Leith.

True OriGINS will feature eight different bars, split into different regions of Scotland, all celebrating Scottish craft gin and showcasing 80 different gins.

The event is the brainchild of brothers Guy and Mungo Finlayson, who have also created their own bespoke gin brand, which will be launched at the festival.

The brothers, who also organise the annual Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, share a passion to celebrate the very best in Scottish gin, based on quality and authenticity.

Consequently they launched True OriGINs: The Scottish Gin Festival in London last year.

Following the huge success of that event, which attracted more than 4,000 visitors over four days, the brothers are bringing the Festival home.

Among the selection of gins will be the true Scottish hospitality that has made Scots famous across the globe.

This includes fresh local food, some of which will be perfectly partnered with the gins, as well as local music acts to keep the party atmosphere going.

As well as a wide and expansive selection of locally curated gins, the True OriGINS festivals will also launch Guy and Mungo’s very first gin, Autumn.

Distilled in Aberdeenshire, Autumn was first sampled at the inaugural True OriGINS festival in London but will officially launch to market in February at the Banchory festival.

Guy explains, “A gin, to us, is an experience. Whilst others may add extravagant extras in the form of garnishes and flavoured tonics, we like to stay true to the classic gin taste.

“For us, the best experience is simply to add great company to enjoy the drink with.

“We are so proud of our Scottish gin and we are excited to bring our quality brand to the market place this spring.”

Tickets for the Festival are available at https://trueorigins-ginfestival.com/tickets