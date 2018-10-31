80’s pop icon Tiffany set to rock Edinburgh

SHE might have sold more than 15 million albums over a career spanning 30 years, but for many, 80s icon Tiffany will forever been known for I Think We’re Alone Now, the epitome of bubble-gum pop for a generation.

Now 47, it’s a very different sound the singer bring to the Voodoo Rooms when she checks in there on Monday.

Her new album, Pieces of Me, fuses elements of rock and pop, highlighting Tiffany’s vocals, song writing and producing skills, while still showcasing her trademark tendency for big radio friendly choruses.

She says, “I’m so excited about taking the new music all around the world on these tours.

“I feel my album is a true reflection of the mature artist I’ve become. It’s the music I’ve always wanted to make and it highlights me as a true musician, songwriter and producer.”

Following the release of Pieces of Me, Tiffany is also set to hit the road next year for two massive tours.

She’s joining New Kids On The Block for their highly anticipated 2019 US tour - The MixTape Tour, which kicks off next May, but before that in February, Tiffany will heading down under to join Banarama on their Australian tour.

It would appear then that Tiffany is busier than ever having returned to the public eye in spectacular fashion this year having played live across the UK this summer as part of the hugely popular Rewind festivals and had her own UK headline tour playing indie venues.

Tiffany’s journey started 31 years ago when her iconic No 1 hit single I Think We’re Alone Now captured the heart of a nation and catapulted her to pop super stardom.

She earned a second No 1 hit in the US with Could’ve Been and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

After two massively successful albums and world tours, at age 21 her priorities shifted after she gave birth to her son Elijah and raised him out of the spotlight.

In 2011 Tiffany released her country-pop LP Rose Tattoo, embracing the music she grew up on, 2016’s critically acclaimed A Million Miles followed.

Tiffany, Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street, Monday 5 November, 7.30pm, £17 on the door