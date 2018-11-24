9 magical pictures of Scotland during winter that will make you desperate for Christmas
The weather outside may not yet be frightful, but it doesn’t take much to turn Scotland into a winter wonderland.
We’ve dipped into our picture archive to bring some of our favourite photos from winters past to get you in mood for Christmas.
1. Snowfall in Edinburgh, winter 1950
Snow falls on the West End of Princes Street with St John's church and St Cuthbert's church in the foreground (and a Christmas tree to left of the entrance) and the frontage of the Caledonian Hotel to the right.