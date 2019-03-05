90’s rock band James return to Edinburgh

THERE’S still time to grab tickets to see 90’s Manchester rock band James when they bring their Living In Extraordinary Times tour to the Usher Hall on 18 March.

The evening will find the band performing some of their well-loved classic hits - Come Home, Sit Down, She’s a Star - alongside new material

In typically non-conventional James fashion, the band will be “supporting themselves” in a special 30-minute acoustic set before their now famed and “storming” electric main show.

Singer Tim Booth explains, “For this smaller venue tour we intend to split the gig up into a 30-ish minute ‘pin drop’, bars closed, acoustic set, followed by an electric set after the interval.”

The band’s latest single, Many Faces, makes a stand against xenophobia and racism, citing a message of peaceful unity and that, ‘There’s only one human race / Many faces / Everybody belongs here,’ written in response to Trump’s tweets concerning Mexicans and building a wall.

An instant hit, the song began to take on a life of its own with people singing it back to the band from the first times it was performed.

Booth says, “We have never had such a reaction to a new song as we have been getting to Many Faces.

“The sense of inclusion it engenders seems to produce a secular high of unity.”

It’s been a busy time for James of late with the band having been on the road for the past few months, embarking on a triumphant sold out UK theatre tour last May before playing at festivals across the UK and Europe over the summer including headline slots at Latitude and Rock in Rio Lisbon.

Venturing further afield in November, they played Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and South Africa, before uniting with fellow heavyweights of British music The Charlatans on a four-date UK arena tour in early December.

James: Living In Extraordinary Times Tour, Usher Hall, 18 March, 7.30pm, £39.60-£49.50, 0131-228 1155