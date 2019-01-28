A virtual adventure awaits you at Edinburgh Zoo

THERE’S more than just wildlife hiding at Edinburgh Zoo now that the popular visitor attraction has teamed up with augmented reality trail designers Mighty Missions.

Consequently, the Zoo’s augmented reality trail, AR for short, offers families a new and interactive way of exploring their surroundings.

Aimed at engaging youngsters between the ages of 7 to 14 and their parents, the Edinburgh Zoo Mighty Mission guides visitors on an innovative adventure to solve clues, complete activities and find virtual characters around the attraction.

Using personal devices such as phones and tablets, the AR technology allows families to learn more about the Zoo having first downloaded an app which places virtual objects into the real world surroundings.

Through the app, visitors to the Zoo will be provided with clues to find special markers to scan for further information and educational games to play.

The Edinburgh Zoo Mighty Mission also highlights the importance of conservation.

Suzanne Scott, Head of Discovery and Learning at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the conservation charity which owns Edinburgh Zoo, explains, “The augmented reality trail at Edinburgh Zoo is another great activity for families to enjoy during their visit.

“As a wildlife conservation charity, it is really exciting for us to be able to bring the digital world and nature together to communicate important messages about looking after our environment in an engaging and relevant way.”

The Mighty Missions app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

Along with the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Ayrshire, the Zoo is one of the first locations in the UK to provide the new Mighty Missions trail.

Opened on 22 July 1913, Edinburgh Zoo is now home to more than 1000 animals.

Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Road, Open until 4pm