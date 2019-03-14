Adam Ant wants to know if you are friend or foe at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

STAND and deliver! Adam Ant returns to the Capital in November with his Friend or Foe tour, in which he will play his landmark album live in its entirety for the first time ever.

The dandy highwayman will play the Usher Hall on Tuesday 19 November.

With 22 hit singles, a Q Icon award, two Ivor Novello Awards, the first ever Brit and eight singles in the Top 40, globally, in one week, it’s safe to say Adam Ant was the ultimate icon of a generation.

He was also named MTV’s Sexiest Man Alive at one point.

Following a world tour in which he played venues throughout the world, the Friend or Foe tour will see him revisit his first release as a solo artist.

Ant’s most successful solo album to date, Friend or Foe reached No 5 in the UK charts and was awarded gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies.

The album included the hit single Goody Two Shoes, which reached No 1, as well as Friend or Foe, the single, another Top 10 hit.

Desperate But Not Serious was the album’s third single to enter the UK charts.

Ant, who last appeared in Edinburgh when he brought his Greatest Hits tour to town in 2017 began his career as part of the London punk explosion as frontman of Adam and the Ants.

They released their debut album Dirk Wears White Sox in 1979.

The follow-up album Kings of the Wild Frontier, featuring his trademark burundi beat style of African drumming, spent 12 weeks at No 1 and was the best-selling album of 1981, producing three Top 10 hits, Dog Eat Dog, Antmusic and Kings of the Wild Frontier.

At the Usher Hall later this year he will also play all his classic hits, rarities and personal favourites.

Expect Antmania to once more hold sway.

Adam Ant: Friend or Foe, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 19 November, 7.30pm, £38.50-£42.85, 0131-228 1155