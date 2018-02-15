Air date revealed for new series of Still Game

All of the Craiglang favourites will be returning for the new series of Still Game.
All of the Craiglang favourites will be returning for the new series of Still Game.
0
Have your say

The new series of Still Game will be aired from next month, BBC Scotland has revealed.

Jack, Victor and the rest of the Craiglang gang will return to BBC 1 with six new episodes from 8 March.

It will be the eighth full series of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill's hit comedy, which started life at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

When the new series was confirmed, Hempill, said: "We can't wait to get started on the next batch of adventures with Jack and Victor. We have lots of surprises in store for you!"

At the time, Kiernan added: "Greg and I have been cooking up some absolute corkers and we can’t wait to show you what they are.”

Announcing the news, Greg Hemphill tweeted: “Series 8 of Still Game will start Thursday March 8th. Tell everyone before Isa does.”

Still Game is returning to our screens after returning in 2016 following a nine-year hiatus.

The BBC will be hoping to follow on from the success of the last series which was the most watched non-sporting programme in more than a decade.