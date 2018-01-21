Alan Cumming makes £64K profit on ‘Indyref flat’ he bought in Edinburgh

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has made a £64,000 profit on a flat in Polwarth he bought in the hope it would let him vote in the Scottish referendum.

The X-Men star purchased the flat for £82,000 in February 2013, saying at the time “I want a base in Scotland again and wanted to be near my mum, I had been registered to vote in London and now I am registered in Edinburgh. I look forward to being able to vote in the independence referendum next year.”

Unfortunately for the actor, the Lothian Valuation Join Board ruled Alan had to be resident for at least six months of the year to vote, so he was ineligible.

But yesterday, Cumming told a Sunday newspaper that he had made a nice profit on the flat, selling it for £146,000.

The 52-year-old , currently starring as Dylan Reinhart in US drama Instinct, said: “I just sold a place that I owned in my native Scotland and I basically did the whole negotiation over the phone while a corpse was at my feet.”