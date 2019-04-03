All aboard the Orient Express with Six by Nico in Edinburgh

Synonymous with a dose of intrigue and lashings of luxury taking a trip on the Orient Express was sure to transport travellers to another world.

And now, the opulence of the Orient Express, once the favoured means of travel for dignitaries and aristocrats between Paris and Istanbul, has been brought back to with a new menu concept announced today by Chef Nico Simeone.



Guests dining at the Six by Nico restaurants on Hanover Street are invited to board the gastronomic journey from Tuesday, April 16 to Sunday, May 26 as it departs Paris bound for the iconic Turkish city. On track with the golden age of travel, the Orient Express menu will allow guests to step onboard, entering a time capsule of European cuisine travelling through six cities including Paris, Strasbourg, Munich, Milan, Vienna and Istanbul.

Chef Nico Simeone

Orient Express's new six course tasting menu includes: Paris - Tomato Tartare, Gin Pickled Shallot, Egg Yolk Jam; Strasbourg - Spatzle, Black Truffle, Chestnut Mushroom, Hazelnut Pesto; Munich - Smoked Kartoffelpuffer, Sauerkraut & Burnt Apple Puree; Milan - Ricotta Anglotti, Peperonata, Lemon Emulsion, Olive & Caper Dressing; Vienna - White Asparagus, Chicken Schnitzel, Preserved Lemon, Jersey Royal Potato Salad and finally arriving in Istanbul for dessert - Pistachio Parfait, Roasted Apricot, Orange blossom, Yoghurt Sorbet.

Chef Nico Simeone said: "The legendary long-distance train—which discontinued its Paris-Istanbul service in 1977—has been brought back to life in our latest menu concept. Orient Express is a culinary extravaganza and consistent with each host city, reflecting those destinations."

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Orient Express theme inspired snack sides.