All star TV cast take to The King’s stage

THERE’S another all star cast of popular TV names coming to The King’s next week, as Bill Kenwright’s Classic Thriller Theatre Company take on a new challenge, Edgar Wallace’s The Case of the Frightened Lady.

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems.

The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life.

As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret…

Adapted by Antony Lampard, the play is directed by Roy Marsden, best known as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV’s PD James’ series.

Bringing the tale to life are TV favourites Gray O’Brien and Rula Lenska, who are joined by Denis Lill, Charlie Clements, Philip Lowrie, April Pearson and Ben Nealon.

Leading the company, O’Brien is best known to TV audiences for his portrayal of the villainous businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street and as Dr Richard McCaig on the BBC medical drama Casualty.

With a career spanning more than 40 years across film, radio and stage, Lenska is one of the country’s most iconic actresses.

Her big break came in 1976 appearing in Rock Follies and the follow up Rock Follies ’77.

Since then she has starred in countless TV series including Doctor Who, Minder, One Foot in The Grave and Take a Letter Mr. Jones as well as EastEnders and Coronation Street. Most recently she was seen on The Real Marigold Hotel On Tour.

Lill starred as the much-loved Mr Rose in the long-running TV series The Royal and also appeared in the 1989 blockbuster movie Batman, while Clements captured the nation’s heart as Bradley Branning in EastEnders.

For Corrie fans, there’s another treat, also in the cast is Lowrie, who played Dennis Tanner, one of the soap’s original characters.

Nealon aka Soldier Soldier’s Lt Forsyth and Pearson who got her big break in Skins, complete the familiar faces.

The cast is completed by West End leading man Carter, Callum Coates, Owen Oldroyd and Rosie Thomson.

The Case of The Frightened Lady, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 26-31 March, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £19–£32.50, 0131-529 6000