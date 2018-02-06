Altered Images and The Bluebells to join Bananarama at Edinburgh Castle

CASTLE Concerts promoters Regular music have announced the acts that will support Bananarama when they play the Castle Esplanade on Friday 20 July.

Two of Scotland's best loved bands will take to the stage ahead of Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward, who reformed to tour for the first time last year and play their first ever outdoor gig as part of the 2018 Castle Concert series.

Entertaining the crowd ahead of the most iconic girl band of the Eighties will be The Bluebells and Altered Images.

The Bluebells scored three Top 40 hit singles, I'm Falling, Cath, and their biggest success, the iconic Young at Heart, which was co-written by Fahey and originally recorded on the Bananarama album Deep Sea Skiving.

New wave post punk popsters Altered Images, led by Clare Grogan, meanwhile, had six UK Top 40 hit singles and three Top 30 albums between 1981 and 1983. Their hits included Happy Birthday, I Could Be Happy, See Those Eyes and Don't Talk to Me About Love.

Tickets for the concert on Friday 20 July cost £55, £47.50 and £42.50 (+ booking fee) are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 0844-844 0444. Please note tickets are NOT available from Edinburgh Castle Box Office.