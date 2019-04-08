Alternative rockers Papa Roach will tell you who they trust at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

WHEN alternative rock quartet Papa Roach revealed the official music video for the single Elevate, from their Who Do You Trust? album, it quickly garnered more than 10 million streams globally, and currently sits in the Top 15 Active Rock US radio chart.

“Elevate is about someone who is stuck in a depression and feels isolated and alone and is looking for something to bring them out of that,” says lead guitarist Jerry Horton.

Having just completed a successful tour with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria in the US, Papa Roach tour an all-new production inspired by their tenth studio album, Who Do You Trust? to the Usher Hall on 24 April.

Papa Roach, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 24 April, 6pm, £36.85, 0131-228 1155