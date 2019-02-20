amraTop Edinburgh pubs named by Real Ale experts

Ale connoisseurs have crowned a Leith and Stockbridge pub joint first in the 2019 pub of the year competition.

The Edinburgh and South-East Scotland Branch of beer and pub campaigning group Campaign for Real Ale Members (CAMRA) announced the Dreadnought on North Fort Street and Stockbridge Tap on Raeburn place as the top pubs in the city.

Stockbridge Tap on Raeburn Place. Pic credit: CAMRA.

Plublican Toby Saltonstall said: “When we won the award it came completely out of the blue. It took a while to sink in but, when it did, I assumed it was likely the result of some in-joke amongst the local CAMRA membership and would ultimately prove anomalous.

“We’re a small, wholly independent pub, tucked away in the Leith Darklands. When you consider how many exceptional and long-established cask ale pubs there are in Edinburgh, it seems barely credible that we could compete for such a prestigious award.

“As such, to win it for a second time is almost nonsensical. I was probably more surprised this year than I was last,

and no less chuffed.

“Our customers make the pub really. For our part, I suppose it also highlights the value of looking after your beer and customers properly.

“We’re just a classic battlecruiser but we keep the pub in good order and the beer lines clean. There’s a lot happening in Leith just now and we’re proud to be part of it. In general terms, Leithers tend to be more rebellious and irreverent than most. We seem to be on the same wavelength.”

The Dreadnought opened in October 2016 on site of the old Halfway House and also caters to vegan drinkers with The Brass Castle beer stocking suitable beers for vegan diets. Although there is no food prepared on site, but pizza can be ordered between 5 and 10pm from acclaimed Leith pizzeria Origano.

The dog-friendly pub also has a weekly pub quiz on Friday nights.

Multi CAMRA award-winning specialist real alehouse the Stockbridge Tap has shared the top spot for the city’s best pub of 2019.

Offering unusual and interesting beers from all over the UK and holding occasional beer festivals, the bar has long been a popular spot in Stockbridge and boasts a real ale selection that is complemented by a good range of other quality beers and spirits. They serve two regular beers, Cromarty and Swannay Island Hopping.

In third place was Cloisters on Brougham Street in Tollcross.

The Edinburgh and south-east Scotland branch of CAMRA was founded in 1975 and covers the Capital as well as the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

They support well-run pubs as the centres of community life – whether in rural or urban areas – and believe their continued existence play a critical social role in UK culture.

CAMRA also supports the pub as the one place in which to consume real ale – also known as cask-conditioned beer, or cask ale – and to try one of the thousands of different styles produced across the UK.

