Andy Bell, Level 42, and many, many more, a who’s who of 80’s pop is coming to Dalkeith

DALKEITH Country Park is getting set to travel back in time this June when it welcomes back Let’s Rock Scotland.

The ultimate retro festival, returns in 2019 for another day crammed with only the best of 80s music.

With top acts, entertainment for children, street performances and more catering than ever before, this year’s Let Rock! will be bigger and better than ever before.

Headlining the event is one half of 80’s synth legends Erasure, Andy Bell.

Having sold more than 20 million records worldwide with Erasure, Bell has also enjoyed a remarkable solo career singing as his alter-ego Torsten, a character he first played at the Fringe in 2014.

Also there will be Level 42, so classics and favourites such as Lessons in Love, Something About You and Running in the Family are sure to get an airing.

Daughter of 50’s rocker Marty, Kim Wilde made her name with her debut single Kids In America in 1980, she too will be on the bill as will Shalamar, expect to be dancing to I Can Make You Feel Good and A Night To Remember.

Say ’80s heartthrob with the world Australian before it and only one person comes to mind, Jason Donovan.

He’ll be at Dalkeith Especially for You and there’s sure to be at least Ten Good Reasons why you should catch his set.

Scotland will be well represented too with performances from The Skids, remember Into The Valley, Big Country, remember Fields of Fire, and The Bluebells, everyone remembers Young At Heart.

Completing the line-up are The Real Thing, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Blow Monkeys, Captain Sensible, Belouis Some, Owen Paul, Jennie Matthias of The Belle Stars, Musical Youth, Westworld and, of course, the ultimate party band, Black Lace, all together now, ‘Agadoo...do...do...’

Let’s Rock Scotland, Dalkeith Country Park, 15 June, 11am, Adults 13+ £42-£55, Kids Free, VIP £140-£150, https://letsrockscotland.com