Animal-loving Scots actors to boost Edinburgh pet home awareness in promo videos

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, narrator of TV show Love Island, is among those lending their voice to the videos.
Dion Leonard hit the spotlight in 2016 when he took part in a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert, followed for much of the journey by a small stray dog, which he later adopted and named Gobi.

Their journey back to Edinburgh became the subject of a worldwide social media campaign and a successful book series.

The 2017 release ‘Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart’ was named on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Last year it was reported that 20th Century Fox had acquired the rights to a film about the extraordinary story of how the abandoned pup from China ended up in Edinburgh, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan  Gosling rumoured to star.