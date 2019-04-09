Animal-loving Scots actors to boost Edinburgh pet home awareness in promo videos

Dion Leonard hit the spotlight in 2016 when he took part in a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert, followed for much of the journey by a small stray dog, which he later adopted and named Gobi.

Their journey back to Edinburgh became the subject of a worldwide social media campaign and a successful book series.

The 2017 release ‘Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart’ was named on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Last year it was reported that 20th Century Fox had acquired the rights to a film about the extraordinary story of how the abandoned pup from China ended up in Edinburgh, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Gosling rumoured to star.