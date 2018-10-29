Annie Mac favourites’ Bloxx come to Sneaky Pete’s

TIPPED as ‘the next big thing’ Uxbridge-based four piece Bloxx have been described as ‘brilliant’, ‘crisp, infectious’ and ‘totally contagious’.

There’s a chance to discover why they might just become your ‘next favourite band’ at Sneaky Pete’s on Thursday, 1 November, when they promote their new track Second Opinion, the perfect B-side to the Radio 1 championed Novocain, which the band release at the start of the year.

2017 may have been a terrific introductory year for Bloxx but 2018 has proved even more exciting - Novocain saw them become household names thanks to Annie Mac on Radio 1.

Second Opinion sits perfectly alongside previously released tracks You, Coke and Your Boyfriend and is another blaring statement of intent from this alarmingly infectious quartet.

Bloxx, Sneaky Pete’s, Cowgate, Thursday, 1 November, 7pm, £9, www.seetickets.com