Annual Comic Con set to prove a huge draw for superhero fans

STAR names, life-size props, and some of the best comic book artists in the world head to Edinburgh this weekend for the fifth Edinburgh Comic Con, which runs Saturday and Sunday at the EICC, on Morrison Street.

Famous names from the world of comics in town to meet their fans include Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Marvel’s Deadpool and Dan McDaid who has just enjoyed a year-long run Recently, Dan enjoyed a year long run drawing Judge Dredd.

Comics

Screen stars in attendance will include Daz Crawford and Briana Venskus whose joint credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and Dominic Keating, Star Trek Enterprise’s Lieutenant Malcolm Reed.

“We also have Clive Russell and Fintan McKeown from Game of Thrones, Joshua Herdman who was Gregory Goyle in Harry Potter, Rony Bridges from Star Wars and Paul Amos from Assassin’s Creed,” says organiser James Lundy.

In addition, there will be the familiar attractions there will also be a Lego exhibition, photo opportunities, wrestling displays, a gaming area, a free to play arcade, nerf range, Comic Con cinema, guest interview panels and a cosplay competition.

This year, the annual cosplay championships will once more have a grand prize of £500, with entrants travelling from all over the world to showcase their costumes, while being judged by our own home grown professional cosplayers from right here in Scotland.

For Lundy, putting the event together is an ongoing challenge that can take years, he reveals, “In all honesty, organising a convention takes more work than I can possibly put into words.

“A Comic Con is a constantly evolving animal with a life of its own, taking you to some of the highest highs before dropping you back down to Earth with a thud.

“Sometimes you have to work on guests for a number of years before they attend, as even though they are agreeable, schedules can clash - you just have to keep spinning those plates until the planets align.”

Hero Convention’s Edinburgh Comic Con, EICC, Morrison Street, 14 & 15 April, 10am-6pm, tickets via www.heroconventions.com