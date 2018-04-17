Anyone for tennis? Calling budding Andy Murrays

Have your say

have a budding Andy Murray in the family?

Edinburgh Leisure is taking part in Tennis For Kids, organised by the Lawn Tennis Association.

In 2017, 20,000 children in Great Britain took part in this tennis starter course for kids.

This year, lessons are open to children aged between 4 and 11 years.

For just £25 every child will receive six high quality lessons, developed by experts at the Lawn Tennis Association, as well as a special Tennis for Kids Babolat rackets, ball set, and personalised T-shirt delivered right to your door.

Children will learn how to hold a racket, develop a rally and will learn all the essentials that are key to building confidence and a foundation in tennis.

A great way for children to learn new skills, tennis also provides valuable life skills including respect, team work, fair play and concentration.

Most importantly they’ll be having fun and making new friends and hopefully it will be the start of a life-long love for tennis.

Edinburgh Leisure are running the following courses:

Craiglockhart Tennis Centre, Colinton Road, Fridays, 4 May to 8 June, 1pm-2pm, for 5-7 year olds.

Meadows Tennis Courts, The Meadows, Fridays, 4 May to 8 June, 5.45pm-6.45pm, 5-7 year olds.

Meadows Tennis Park, The Meadows, Monday 9 July to Friday 13 July, 2pm-3pm, 8-11 year olds.

Craiglockhart Tennis Centre, Colinton Road, Monday 16 July to Friday 20 July, noon-1pm, 8-11 year olds.

Meadows Tennis Park, The Meadows, Monday 16 July to Friday 20 July, 2pm-3pm, 8-11 year olds.

To book your place: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/tennisforkids