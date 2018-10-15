Archerfield magical fairyland set to wow kids and adults alike

DANCERS, fire performers, fairies and woodland creatures are just some of the exciting highlights of this year’s Christmas Fairy Trail at Archerfield Walled Garden, Dirleton.

Bigger, better and bolder than before, A Christmas Fairy Trail adds an immersive family experience to last year’s light show.

Set in the Archerfield Estate woodland, visitors will be transported to an ethereal otherworld where they will come face to face with wonderful creatures as well as a series of lighting installations and projection.

A cast of five, including aerial specialists All or Nothing, fire performers from Beltane, seasoned jugglers and dancers, will pop-up throughout the trail to give some visitors unforgettable one-to-one interactions.

Producer Peter Maniam says, “We love going to the pantomime and jeering the villains, but we’re still confined by our seat; we love going to light shows but they can become pedestrian - particularly for kids.

“We’re aiming to bring some of our favourite elements from both of those experiences and create something that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality - a truly personal experience that you can take at your own pace and immerse yourself as much as you choose.”

The aim is to enrapture children whilst welcoming adults to indulge their inner child.

As well as A Christmas Fairy Trail, Archerfield Walled Garden will create a cosy, festive hangout serving mulled wine, hot chocolate and hearty food from the comfort of their bar and restaurant.

Complete with open fire, a festive soundtrack and twinkling lights it will prove the perfect setting to warm-up pre or post show.

A Christmas Fairy Trail, Archerfield Walled Garden, Dirleton, 7-24 December, 4pm–7pm, £8-£10 (children) £12-£14 (adult), £46 (family), www.archerfieldwalledgarden.com