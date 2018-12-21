Ariana Grande in Scotland: Tickets for 2019 Sweetener tour on sale

Ariana Grande has announced additional shows for the UK leg of her Sweetener World Tour due to phenomenal demand.

The US superstar will perform at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday, 17 September 2019, with tickets going on general sale via Ticketmaster on Friday at 10am.

The Thank U, Next singer will also visit London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Dublin as well as a special performance in Manchester.

She will return to the city two years on after 22 people died in a terror attack following her gig at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

After announcing the European and UK gigs, the singer explained why Manchester was not included on the list of shows.

She wrote: “Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show.

“We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.”

Her song Thank U, Next has spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts and is favourite to claim the Christmas number one.

