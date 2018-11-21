Artists from around the world bring their work to Edinburgh Art Fair

LOOKING for Christmas present for that family member who already has everything or is maybe just very hard to please?

The Edinburgh Art Fair, which takes place at The Corn Exchange, New Market Road, this weekend, might just hold the answer.

Established in 2005 the Edinburgh Art Fair (EAF) is Scotland’s longest running modern and contemporary Art Fair.

Edinburgh Art Fair Bronze Blue Cat by Stephen Page

Every November in the run up to Christmas between 60 and 70 galleries from around the UK, Ireland and abroad converge on the Capital to showcase the work of their artists.

Past exhibitors have travelled from as far off as Australia, India, Spain, Italy, France, Argentina, The USA and Canada for the occasion.

This year’s Fair runs from tomorrow, Friday 23 November to Sunday 25 November, with a preview session this evening between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Artworks in all mediums including paintings, original prints, photography, ceramics, sculpture and glassware are displayed at the EAF and all are available to buy. Prices range from £100 to £50,000 so there is sure to be something to suit all tastes and budgets.

A ‘gallery led fair’, all the work is vetted for quality prior to the event.

For first time visitors the EAF advises that you buy a catalogue and as you leaf through it, highlight the galleries you wish to visit first and then work out a route on the floor plan.

Another recommendation is not to be scared to engage with the gallery staff and to ask them as many questions as you want.

And don’t be in a rush to buy the first thing that catches your eye. Relax in the restaurant or bar as you consider your potential purchases.

Tonight’s preview evening is the ideal opportunity if you want to get dressed up for the occasion, head along, enjoy a complimentary wine and get first dibs on the artwork.

Fridays are traditionally quieter than the weekend, which means you will be able to have a more relaxed walk around the show.

EAF, Corn Exchange, New Market Rd, 23-25 Nov, Thursday 6.30pm-9.30pm (£12-£15 limited tickets), Friday/Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Day £4-£5, Fair Pass £5-£7, www.artedinburgh.com