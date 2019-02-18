Ask Nick Cave a question during his new show

FOLLOWING a sold out run in Australia and New Zealand, singer/songwriter Nick Cave brings his unique conversation show to the Capital this June.

An evening of music and open discussion, Cave will take questions from the audience at the Usher Hall on all manner of subjects and perform some of his most beloved songs on piano.

Described by Cave as “an exercise in connectivity”, no subject is sacred and audiences are encouraged to be bold and challenging, confrontational and unafraid.

The relationship between Cave and his audience has always been open and intense, but deepened during his recent shows with the Bad Seeds, inspiring these unconventional and unique evenings of unfiltered, unscripted and unmoderated Q&A.

“I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable - in the recent live shows we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up,” he says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 21 February at 9am (maximum four per person), priced £33, £49.50, £60.50 and £93.50, from 0131-228 1155