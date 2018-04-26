Avengers map trail as Edinburgh turns into city of superheroes

This weekend Edinburgh will ditch the cloak of convention and don a superpowered cape as it transforms into a City of Superheroes to celebrate its starring role in the latest Marvel mega-movie Avengers: Infinity War.

Locals are encouraged to get ready for an out-of-this-world spectacular as events only happening during the City of Superheroes weekend open across Edinburgh.

The Avengers map of Edinburgh

With special tours and performances, offers and events this is a chance to experience the city like a real hero.

Rosie Ellison of Film Edinburgh said: “City of Superheroes is in celebration of Edinburgh’s part in Avengers: Infinity War, and those that were involved in the filming, both here and in Disney, will be tickled pink by the city’s ongoing support for the film.

“It is wonderful to see so many attractions, bars and restaurants, cinemas and venues, public transport and even the schools, getting involved and engaging their inner superheroes.

“There is no better time than this weekend to get out your superhero costume and strike a pose. #Cityofsuperheroes.”

And embracing the theme is the city’s own super transport provider Lothian Buses who will allow children dressed as their favourite superheroes free travel on all city services across this weekend.

Lothian’s Gaynor Marshall said: “It is an incredible opportunity for our city to be showcased in a Hollywood film which will be seen by millions of people across the globe. We hope our customers will get into the heroic spirit and join in the fun and we look forward to welcoming mini superheroes on board this weekend.”

Edinburgh was chosen to host Hollywood stars for a series of momentous battle scenes in the third Marvel’s Avengers film and it appears that residents in the Capital are keen to see the city “in action”.

Well, that is if cinema screenings are to be believed. Over 155 showings of the latest will be shown in the first 24 hours of its release, including a number of midnight screenings.

Ocean Terminal is hosting a whopping 35 showings in a 24-hour period, with eight midnight showings last night, while Fountain Park is showing the film 33 times in 24 hours, including seven midnight screenings.