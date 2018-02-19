Award-winning play gets only Scottish dates at King’s

A SHADOWY tale delving into the dark corners of human lives tours to the King’s Theatre this week.

Conor McPherson’s Olivier Award-winning play The Weir, gets its only Scottish dates at the Leven Street theatre.

In a small Irish town, the locals exchange stories round the crackling fire of Brendan’s pub to while away the hours one stormy night. As the beer and whisky flows, the arrival of a young stranger, haunted by a secret from her past, turns the tales of folklore into something more unsettling. One story, however, is more chilling and more real than any of them could have ever imagined.

Directed by Adele Thomas, Louis Dempsey plays Finbar, Sean Murray plays Jack and John O’Dowd plays Jim.

The cast is completed by Sam O’Mahony as Brendan and Natalie Radmall-Quirke as Valerie.

The production is produced by English Touring Theatre (ETT), one of the UK’s most successful and influential touring companies, winning the UK Theatre Awards Best Touring Production in 2014, 2015 & 2016.

At the heart of everything ETT does is the passionately held belief that everyone, wherever they are in the country, deserves to have access to the very best theatre.

Written in 1997, The Weir premiered at London’s Royal Court’s Upstairs Theatre the same year.

Two years later it opened on New York’s Broadway and has been staged around the world including productions in Toronto and Dublin.

It was last seen in Edinburgh when the Lyceum staged the play as part of their 2015/16 season.

The Weir, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 20-24 February, 7.30pm (2.30pm), £18-£31.50, 0131-529 6000