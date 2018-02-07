Award-winning Seal discovers the classic standards

BRITISH soul legend Seal returns to the Capital on Saturday for a date at the Usher Hall to promote his tenth studio album, Standards.

Backed by a big band, the multi-award winning star will be performing songs from the new album, alongside his classic hits Killer and Kiss from a Rose.

In a career spanning three decades, racking up more than 30 million records sales worldwide and a string of Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards along the way, Seal continues to shine as one of the world’s brightest music stars.

Born Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel in London in 1963, Seal first came to public attention as vocalist on the Adamski single Killer in 1990, reaching No 1.

His new album brings the glamour of Old Hollywood straight to the present, a natural successor to his series of soul records, made a decade ago, which sold more than five million copies around the world.

The UK Top 20 hit album hears Seal’s signature, velvety warm vocals bring to life classics made popular by Frank Sinatra, songs such as Luck Be A Lady, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and It Was A Very Good Year.

Also on there’s are his renditions of the Ella Fitzgerald classic I’m Beginning to See The Light and Nina Simone’s I Put A Spell on You.

Elsewhere, there are lush orchestral moments captured on the Charlie Chaplin song Smile and the Cole Porter gem, Love For Sale.

The sound of Seal’s new album is also shaped by three renowned collaborators: Grammy-nominated British producer Nick Patrick, who has worked with luminaries including Tina Turner and Marvin Gaye and enjoyed huge chart success with his pioneering Elvis orchestral albums, multi Grammy-nominated arranger Chris Walden, and legendary engineer Don Murray.

Seal says, “It’s great being back in my home country, and touring with this album is going to be such an experience. We have a full big band - it’s going to be amazing.”

Seal in Concert, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday, 7pm, £35.75-£60.50, 0131-228 1155