Award-winning star Callum Francis launches Kinky Boots in Edinburgh

THE star of Kinky Boots strutted his way into the Capital yesterday for the press launch of the smash hit musical Kinky Boots, which runs over Christmas and New year at The Playhouse.

Following a glittering launch at Brewhemia on Market Street, Callum Francis, who will be pulling on Lola's iconic boots from 10-15 December, headed to the Camera Obscura for a bird's eye view of Edinburgh.

Inspired by true events, this story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit is the ultimate fun night out. With songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the musical takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kinky Boots, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 10 December-Saturday 5 January 2019