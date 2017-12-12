Bananarama to play Edinburgh Castle

THEY were the most iconic girl band of the Eighties and if, like Robert De Niro, you’ve been waiting for Bananarama to come to the Capital, the wait will soon be over.

The most successful female group of all time are heading to Edinburgh to play the Castle Esplanade, next July.

Original group members Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward reformed to tour for the first time earlier this year and will play their first ever outdoor gig as part of the 2018 Castle Concert series.

Talking exclusively to the Evening News, Sara reveals, “As the original line up, we’re really excited to play Edinburgh for the first time ever.”

Siobhan adds, “We perform all our hits and we’re really looking forward to taking our live show outdoors.

“I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be electric.”

The band, formed in 1981, scored numerous hits in the 80s, including Cruel Summer, Venus, Love in the First Degree, I Heard A Rumour, and Na Na Hey Hey, however, prior to this year’s reunion, had not performed together since appearing at The Brits in 1988.

After that performance, Keren and Sara continued as Bananarama while Siobhan went on to have hits as part of Shakespears Sister before becoming a solo artist.

“Keren and I have toured as a duo for years, but we never toured or played live with Siobhan,” explains Sara.

“Lots of fans have often asked ‘please just do one tour with Siobhan,’ so now their wishes have come true.”

Keren adds, “We’ll be performing all the hits and some surprises too, I really can’t wait it’s gonna be an amazing party.”

Back together with rave reviews for their comeback concerts echoing in their ears, Keren admits, “We’ve had the best time touring this year and can’t wait to take our show back out on the road again in 2018.”

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts says, “We are delighted to have Bananarama play Edinburgh Castle this summer.

“Without doubt, they are one of the greatest girl groups and the atmosphere on the night will be truly electrifying.”

Garnering combined sales of more than 40 million, Bananarama made it into the Guinness Book Of Records as the most successful female group of all time with more hit singles than any other girl band ever.

“These were my formative years,” says Siobhan. “I never thought it would happen again.

“It’s like going back down the road to find a piece of myself that I left back then. The older I get, the more I realise it was pretty magical.”

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager at Edinburgh Castle said, “Bananarama are real pop legends. We’re really looking forward to welcoming them here at the Castle for what’s sure to be a special evening.”

Tickets for the concert, which will take place on Friday 20 July, 2018, cost £55, £47.50 and £42.50 (+ booking fee) go on sale on Friday at 9am, from www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 0844-844 0444. Please note tickets are NOT available from Edinburgh Castle Box Office.