Barbara Dickson, for one night only at Edinburgh King’s

multi-million selling recording artist and Olivier Award winning actress Barbara Dickson starts an extensive tour in 2019 with her band, performing both classic material from her back catalogue of pop and folk songs.

The tour brings her to the King’s Theatre on 10 February.

After a musical odyssey of more than 40 years creating music, playing guitar and piano, acting and song-writing the tour is a culmination of Dickson’s journey thus far, an evening packed with songs from one of the country’s best known singers.

Dickson emerged from the Scottish Folk Revival of the 1960s to become the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time, earning six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.

Known to a wider audience in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, The Caravan Song and I Know Him So Well, Dickson enjoyed 10 years of chart success.

Dickson, now 71 years old, has captivated audiences with her soulful, intelligent readings of material from the traditional songs of her native Scotland to working-class theatre roles - an actress Dickson appeared in the musicals John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, Blood Brothers in which she was the original Mrs Johnstone, and Spend, Spend, Spend.

Barbara Dickson, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Sunday 10 February 2019, 7.30pm, £27-£32, 0131-529 6000