Barrowland Ballet bring Wolves to The Studio

ONE of Scotland’s most exciting and successful contemporary dance companies, Barrowland Ballet bring their latest children’s production to The Studio at the Festival Theatre this Saturday.

Developed from an original production with a cast of 65, Wolves further explores stories that have been told through time to different generations to keep us in our place.

The wolf pack community is set against the dangers of the big bad wolf, in a world of fairy tale imagery that sways between littered and tidied, wild and domestic.

How dangerous is it to stray from the path, and who is it dangerous for?

Barrowland Ballet’s latest production is performed by an intergenerational cast of dance artists including older performers, teenagers and children. Wolves looks at the moral guidance given to different generations; from morality tales told throughout history to cautionary tales of the present day.

With live music by Mairi Campbell set to an evocative score by Luke Sutherland, the show is geared towards children aged 11+, but not recommended for children 5 and under.

Barrowland Ballet believes dance theatre should be available for everyone and creates professional productions and participatory projects for and with a variety of people.

Recently, Wolves was part of The River, a festival event that took place along the banks of the Clyde with a 150 strong cast of dancers, singers and musicians.

Their works have also toured to great success nationally and internationally, performing in Asia, Africa, Europe and will be seen in America later this year.

Wolves, The Studio, Potterrow, Saturday 17 February, 2.30pm, & 7.30pm, £10, 0131-529 6000