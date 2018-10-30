Basement Bar brings day of dead to life

DAY of The Dead celebrations come alive at the Basement on Broughton Road this weekend when the popular bar marks the traditional Mexican holiday with food, cocktails and entertainment.

The Basement will use fresh, local ingredients to create authentic Mexican dishes and drinks.

Day of The Dead or DÍa de Muertos is now observed across the world to commemorate friends and family that have passed away.

The festival, which traditionally lasts for two days, sees groups gather for celebrations and parties in honour of those who have entered into the spiritual world.

To make sure everyone is in the spirit, The Basement will be working with El Jimador tequila to create a range of exclusive cocktails such as the Deja Brew with jalapeño infused El Jimador Blanco, as well as the Jalisco Nightcap, with fiery Ancho Reyes Chile liqueur.

The traditional Mexican drink, El Diablo or Devils Drink will also be available for guests to try.

General Manager, Kat Stanley-Whyte says, “We always look forward to celebrating the traditional Mexican holiday, Day of The Dead - it’s one of our favourite days of the year at Basement.

“It’s great to see our local community coming together for a weekend of fun.

“This year is sure to be our biggest and best to date, with great food, drinks and entertainment!”

The Basement Bar, Broughton Street, 0131-557 0097