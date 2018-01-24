Bathgate star David Tennant to help headline film festival

Bathgate star David Tennant will be among the famous names set to attend this year’s Glasgow Film Festival.

Festival-favourite Tennant, who hails from the West Lothian town, is being welcomed back for the European premiere of his new rom-com You, Me and Him.

Fellow Scottish actor Karen Gillan, now a Hollywood star thanks to roles in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji, will also hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her directorial debut.

Six world premieres and seven European premieres feature in the line-up.