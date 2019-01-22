BBC Scotland to screen 2014 referendum documentary on brand new channel

BBC Scotland has revealed it will screen a major new documentary series lifting the lid on what went on behind the scenes in the 2014 independence referendum campaign on its brand new channel.

The three-part series, which will be shown in the run-up to the fifth anniversary of the poll, is said to offer a “remarkable insight” into the opposing campaigns.

Campaigners for IndyRef2 on the streets of Glasgow in July 2018. Picture: John Devlin

Key players have already been interviewed for the programme: Yes/No Inside the Indyref - which is being made by STV Productions for the new channel.

Broadcaster Allan Little will also be presenting a separate documentary series - Children of the Devolution - charting the story of Scotland since the 1979 referendum and interview Scots in their twenties, forties and sixties.

Meanwhile two high school friends have been cast as brothers who run over and kill an old man on their way home from a wedding in a thriller which will spearhead the drama line-up on the new channel.

Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar and Game of Thrones actor Jamie Sives, who were at Edinburgh’s Leith Academy together, play the panicked siblings trying to cover their tracks in Guilt, which has been written by Neil Forsyth, the creator of the hit radio and TV comedy Bob Servant.

The four-part drama, set in the Capital, is the first drama commission to be announced for the new digital channel, which launches at the end of next month.

Highlights for the new channel announced today include a series following pop star Emeli Sande as she plucks unknown singers from the streets to star in a one-off concert and a fly-on-the-way series filmed at one of Scotland’s children’s hospitals.

Other programmes will go behind the scenes at Scotland’s biggest Asian wedding planners, Glasgow’s Central Station, the busiest railway hub in Scotland, and at Scottish Ballet, to coincide with its 50th anniversary this year.

BBC Scotland has also revealed plans to screen highlights on the new channel from several festivals on its new channel, including Edinburgh’s main summer events, TRNSMT and Celtic Connections in Glasgow, and Belladrum near Inverness. The lunchtime theatre season A Play, A Pie and A Pint will also be showcased on the new channel.

Bonnar is being reunited on Guilt, which will be shown later this year, with Forsyth after the actor played Eric Morecambe in a BBC drama about the comedy writer Eddie Braben, who was played by Stephen Tompkinson.

Bonnar said: “”I am hugely excited to be a part of Guilt and to be working with Neil again. The moment I read the first scene I was totally hooked.

“Neil has managed to write a captivating and breathless thriller which, even in its darkest, most dramatic moments, maintains a pitch black sense of humour. I don’t want to resort to hyperbole, but it is a total rollercoaster ride.

“Adding to that, to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Jamie Sives, who I’ve known since we were at Leith Academy together aged 11, is joyful beyond words. In fact, Edinburgh plays a central role itself and I’m looking forward to revisiting some old haunts.”

Sives said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in what I’m sure will be a cracking drama. Neil has written brilliant scripts for Guilt and I can’t wait to get tangle up in the web he has so expertly woven.”

Meanwhile Sande will be seen leaving her home town of Alford in Aberdeenshire and heading to Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh to try to find artists to appear alongside the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, while staff and patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital have been filmed for an eight-part documentary.

Sande said: “I’m so excited about getting out onto the streets of Scotland to hear first-hand the talent that’s out there. Plucking the talent found on street corners and putting it into a big melting pot with a full-on symphony orchestra is going to be mind-blowing.