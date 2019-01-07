BBC wildlife presenter Saba Douglas-Hamilton shares her love of elephants

ELEPHANTS hold a very special place in the heart of Saba Douglas-Hamilton.

You can discover why, later this year when the BBC wildlife presenter tours her show Saba Douglas-Hamilton: A Life with Elephants to the Assembly Rooms in April.

After a smash hit tour in 2017, Saba has added brand new material to the show which has already captivated audiences with stories of her life and work in Kenya.

She lives in Kenya with her husband and three children, growing up among elephants and working with some of the most endangered wildlife on the planet.

Whilst sharing remarkable tales from her childhood in the Great Rift Valley, highlights from her decade as a wildlife presenter and the adventure of raising her own children in the wild, Saba’s underlying message emphasises the role each of us can play in protecting the natural world.

Drawing on the pioneering work of Save the Elephants, the charity that she helped her father establish in 1997, and her own efforts to create a grassroots coalition for the environment, Saba takes audiences on a compelling journey.

She addresses the challenges of ivory poaching and shrinking wildlife habitats.

Saba also explores the inspiring solutions offered by high-tech tracking technologies and tells of a passionate group of traditional Kenyan women who are helping to defend migration corridors for elephants and other wildlife in a fast changing world.

The 2019 tour, which is on sale now from www.usherhall.co.uk, brings Saba to the Assembly Rooms on George Street on Wednesday 17 April.

The evening includes a Q&A and post-show signing with the highly acclaimed elephant conservationist and presenter of This Wild Life and Big Cat Diaries.

Saba Douglas Hamilton: A Life With Elephants, Assembly Rooms, George Street, Wednesday 17 April, 7.30pm, £24.75, 0131-228 1155