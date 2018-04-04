Beano accuses Jacob Rees-Mogg of impersonating Walter the Softy

The creators of The Beano comic have sent Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg a "cease and desist" letter asking him to stop impersonating one of its longest-running characters, Walter The Softy.

The Dundee-based studio has accused him of masquerading as the next-door neighbour of Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1953, 16 years before Rees-Mogg was even born.

A copy of the cease and desist letter sent from Beano Studios to the Tory MP.

It claims Rees-Mogg has "adopted trademark imagery and brand essences of the character" to the benefit of his career and popularity.

It has issued a "stern warning" to the MP that he will face a showdown in court if he continued to impersonate the character, whose real name is Walter Brown.

The team behind Britain's longest-running comic say they were prompted to take action after "eagle-eyed young fans" raised concerns.

They have cited his "snootiness", hair parting and style, his distinctive round round glasses, his choice of "spotty ties and vintage apparel" and his "bullish behaviour" which stops others from having fun.

In a letter to Ms Rees-Mogg, Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, states: "It has been brought to our attention that you have been infringing the intellectual property right of one of our cartoon characters and masquerading as Walter Brown.

"We firmly request that you ceases and desist in your ongoing impersonation of the character, which remains the exclusive property of Beano Studios

"A swift response on the matter would be greatly appreciated to avoid getting Teacher involved."

In a separate statement, Mr Stirling said: “We were flattered when we discovered that Jacob Rees-Mogg has dedicated his life to impersonating one of my favourite Beano characters, young Walter.

“Nonetheless, as a hard-working British media company, we would prefer the public gets its Walter fix in the pages of our comics and on Beano.com , rather than played out on the political stage. In other words, bog off Rees-Mogg!”