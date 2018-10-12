Belgian TV company keen to track down mystery Edinburgh couple

A Belgian television production company are hoping to track down an Edinburgh couple so that they can be reunited with two long-lost friends.

Belgian friends Alexander and Christof were holidaying in Spain in 1992 when they met Sid and Angie from Edinburgh.

The group soon bonded and travelled together from a campsite near Marbella down to Gibraltar where Sid was stationed as a Royal Marine.

Now, 26 years later they are trying to contact their absent friends with the help of production company Roses are Blue.

The producers of a new TV show that aims to reunite people with family members, former lovers and friends who have drifted apart are desperate to hunt down the elusive Scottish couple.

In their investigations, producers have uncovered past addresses and photographs of the couple but have not yet been able to pinpoint their whereabouts.

Editor Rik Verbraeken told the Evening News: “The holiday was an exceptional experience for Alexander and Christof because of the loving couple they met. They had the time of their lives.”

After staying with Sid and Angie at their home in Gibraltar for a few days, the friends said goodbye and Christof and Alexander headed back to Belgium but sadly they lost contact with Sid and Angie and never heard from their Scottish friends again.

They believe that Sid and Angie now live in the Capital and are asking Evening News readers to get in touch if they recognise any of the people in the picture.

Rik said: “We want to help Alexander and Christof with their search and hopefully eventually locate and the find the people they have been missing for so many years.”

The foursome met after Christof and Alexander ran into car trouble and helpful Sid lent the Belgians a hand with their broken car battery.

Soon friendship flourished and they enjoyed a fun-filled few days in each others’ company.

Producers at Roses are Blue are keen to track down the couple so they can surprise Christof and Alexander with their holiday pals.

Sid and Angie, who both had brown hair at the time, gave their contact details as an address in the Pilton area but leads have run dry.

The new show, that will air on Belgian television, is based on the same format as Cilla Black’s Surprise Surprise which aired in the UK from 1984 to 2001.

Since 2011, presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell have hosted ITV’s Long Lost Family which aims to reunite close relatives after years of separation.

Rik said: “We will reunite close relatives, friends and lovers who have lost or who haven’t seen each other for a very long time, due to certain circumstances like arguments or who have maybe never met before, maybe because of adoption. We will help them with their search to eventually locate and find that person or people they lost for so many years.”

Do you know Sid and Angie?

rohese.devereux@jpress.co.uk